News

China Tests Orbital Hypersonic Weapon

October 22, 2021
DF-17
The DF-17 hypersonic glide vehicle. Source: Xinhua
PrintEmailFacebookTwitterLinkedInCopy Link

In July and August, China tested two hypersonic weapons, according to “people familiar with US intelligence assessments.” The first weapon, tested July 27, incorporated a fractional orbital bombardment system-like launch vehicle, which partly orbited the Earth before releasing a hypersonic weapon that reentered the atmosphere. Officials stated the weapon “missed its target by about two-dozen miles.” A second test took place on August 13. In response to intial reporting of the July test, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied testing a weapons system, stating the July launch was a “routine test of spacecraft to verify technology of spacecraft’s reusability.”

Related Links:

China conducted two hypersonic weapons tests this summer, The Financial Times

China tests new space capability with hypersonic missile, The Financial Times

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian’s Regular Press Conference on October 18, 2021, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China

PrintEmailFacebookTwitterLinkedInCopy Link

Masao Dahlgren is a research assistant with the CSIS Missile Defense Project, where he focuses on deterrence and emerging technologies.

Cite this Page

Masao Dahlgren, "China Tests Orbital Hypersonic Weapon," Missile Threat, Center for Strategic and International Studies, October 22, 2021, last modified October 26, 2021, https://missilethreat.csis.org/china-tests-orbital-hypersonic-weapon/.

Related

More on

News

China Tests Orbital Hypersonic Weapon

October 22, 2021

In July and August, China tested two hypersonic weapons, according to “people familiar with US intelligence assessments.” The first weapon, tested July 27, incorporated a fractional orbital bombardment system-like launch vehicle, which partly orbited the Earth before releasing a hypersonic weapon that reentered the atmosphere. Officials stated the weapon “missed its target by about two-dozen...

News

Russia Launches Zircon Hypersonic Missiles from Submarine

October 4, 2021

On October 3 and 4, Russia’s defense ministry announced its first and second flight tests of a Zircon hypersonic missile from attack submarine Severodvinsk (K-560). In the first test, Russia’s navy fired the missile from the surfaced submarine in the Barents Sea, striking a “hypothetical sea target.” In a second test, announced October 4, Severodvinsk...

All related posts