On May 19, 2022, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Belarus purchased an unspecified number of Iskander missiles and S-400 air defense systems from Russia. According to Lukashenko, Belarus obtained as many Iskander missiles and S-400 systems as its military “needed.” This announcement comes as Belarus continues to allow the Russian military to use land in Belarus as a basing area for Russian troops involved in the conflict in Ukraine.