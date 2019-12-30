On December 29, a ballistic missile struck a Security Belt Forces military parade in al-Dhalea in southern Yemen, killing 10 and injuring at least 21 people. Security Belt Forces officials blame Houthi rebels for the attack.
Ballistic Missile Hits Military Parade in Southern Yemen
