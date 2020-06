On June 25, a Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptor was successfully tested at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico. In the test, the PAC-3 detected, tracked, and intercepted a tactical ballistic missile target. The PAC-3 MSE is an upgraded variant of the PAC-3 interceptor with an enhanced performance envelope and first entered U.S. Army service in 2015.