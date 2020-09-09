Air Force Intercepts Missile with Hypervelocity Projectile

On September 3, the U.S. Air Force demonstrated its Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS), a protocol for managing information flow between the services’ sensors and weapons. In the test conducted at White Sands Missile Range, Army and Navy artillery successfully downed a cruise missile target with a guided hypervelocity projectile, a first for the services. The services also launched an AIM-9X missile from a ground system and validated the system’s ability to combine data from multiple sensors to complete an engagement.