On July 9, the U.S. State Department approved a potential $620 million repair and recertification contract for Taiwan’s Patriot Advanced Capability (PAC-3) missiles. The FMS package includes replacing PAC-3 components near expiration, testing and repairs of the current inventory, spare parts for ground support equipment, and logistical support. The PAC-3 uses hit-to-kill technology to intercept air and missile threats. It was first used in combat during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003.