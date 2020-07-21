US Navy Receives Next-Generation Radar

On July 20, the U.S. Navy took delivery of its first AN/SPY-6 radar array, the successor to the AN/SPY-1 radars currently equipped on Aegis ships and surface facilities. Intended for installation on the upcoming Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, the SPY-6 is approximately 30 times more sensitive than legacy radars and is the first Navy radar to use gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor technology. The first Flight III destroyer, USS Jack Lucas (DDG-125), is expected to be delivered in 2024.