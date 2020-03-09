US Army Suspends Iron Dome Adoption

On March 7, the U.S. Army scrapped plans to purchase two additional batteries of the Israeli-built Iron Dome missile defense system by 2023. In earlier remarks, Army officials cited the system’s untested record against advanced cruise missiles and Israel’s reluctance to share software source code as a central reason for the cancellation. According to Futures Command chief Mike Murray, the lack of source code meant the Army could not integrate Iron Dome with its air defense battle management system. The Army previously signed a contract to purchase two Iron Dome systems in August 2019.

