US Approves Taiwan ATACMS, SLAM-ER, Harpoon Missile Sales

On October 21, the U.S. State Department approved the sale of 64 MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) and 135 AGM-84H Standoff Land Attack Missile Expanded Response (SLAM-ER) missiles to Taiwan. On October 26, the United States also approved the sale to Taiwan of up to 400 RGM-84L-4 Harpoon Block II missiles. The sales are valued at $436 million, $1 billion, and $2.37 billion respectively, and include launch vehicles, support equipment, and technical assistance. The ATACMS is a land-based missile system with a range of up to 300 km. The SLAM-ER is an air-launched cruise missile with a range of 270 km. The Harpoon Block II is a surface-launched antiship missile with a range of around 130 km.