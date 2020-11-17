US Activates Iron Dome Air Defense System

On November 13, the U.S. Army announced it had activated two units to evaluate the Iron Dome system for an interim cruise missile defense capability. According to an Army statement, the new batteries will draw personnel from the Army Air Defense Artillery School and a converted Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery to prepare the systems for deployment by late 2021. The batteries are based at Fort Bliss, Texas; soldiers will train with the system at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico.