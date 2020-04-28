Taiwan Tests Cruise, Surface-to-Air Missiles

Taiwan has reportedly flight tested several indigenous missiles and artillery in April 2020. According to Taiwanese media reports, Taiwan’s National Chung-shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) issued 12 days of live-fire announcements near its test range in Pingtung, launching the Sky Bow 3 surface-to-air missile on multiple occasions and the Yun Feng land-attack cruise missile between April 14-15. Under development since the late 1990s, the Yun Feng cruise missile reportedly possesses a range of 1,500 km.

