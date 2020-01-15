Taiwan Tests Antiair, Antiship Missiles

On December 26, Taiwan’s National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) successfully test fired several “extended range” Hsiung Feng III antiship missiles to a distance of 400 km each. NCSIST also completed flight tests of the Tien Kung III surface-to-air missile, launching it from a US-built Mark 41 vertical launch system (VLS). The Hsiung Feng III “Extended Range” is a supersonic antiship cruise missile with a range of up to 400 km. The Tien Kung III is a long-range surface-to-air missile with an engagement range of approximately 200 km.