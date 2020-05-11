South Korea Tests New Ballistic Missile

In March, South Korea test fired the Hyunmoo-4, a new ballistic missile with significantly improved range and payload over earlier weapons. According to media reports, South Korea’s Agency for Defense Development tested the new missile in Taean on the country’s west coast, with one of the two projectiles “misfiring.” The Hyunmoo-4 reportedly possesses a range of 800 km and a 2-ton payload capacity.

