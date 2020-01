On January 14, Russia announced it had flight tested its S-350 short-medium-range air defense system, the first of its kind for the Russian Aerospace Force. Russia is set to deploy its first S-350 units in January 2020; the first units were delivered to forces in the Leningrad Region in December 2019. Revealed in 2013, the S-350 system has an engagement range of 60 km and can carry 12 radar- or infrared-guided surface-to-air missiles in each launcher.