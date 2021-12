On December 2, Russia’s Defense Ministry posted a video showing the military had deployed Bastion coastal defense missile systems close to the Kuril Islands, territory claimed by both Russia and Japan. Russia deployed the Bastion to the island of Matua, located in the middle of the Kuril Island chain. The deployment follows past coastal defense system deployments in the region in 2016 and reports in 2019 that additional missiles were forthcoming. The Bastion can range 500 km.