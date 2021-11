On November 1, Russia concluded a large-scale air and missile defense exercise at a range in the country’s Astrakhan region. In a release, Russia’s Ministry of Defense stated the drills involved over 1,000 servicemembers and over 300 pieces of military hardware, including the S-400V4, Buk-M3, and Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile systems. During the drills, air defense units engaged a simulated “massive attack” of ballistic and cruise missiles, aircraft, and swarming unmanned aerial vehicles.