On December 17, Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana confirmed Manila would purchase the BrahMos cruise missile from India in early 2020. Speaking to Philippine press, Lorenzana added that the Philippine armed forces would buy “two batteries” of BrahMos systems with three launchers apiece. BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile with a range of 290 km in its export configuration.
Philippines to Order BrahMos Missile
