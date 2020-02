Following its August 2019 decision to cancel the Redesign Kill Vehicle (RKV) program, the Pentagon has issued a “strategic pause” on its Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) flight test program. GMD’s next flight intercept test was scheduled for 2022, where it was expected to test the RKV interceptor. In the last GMD test in March 2019, the system successfully intercepted an intercontinental ballistic missile target.