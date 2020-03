On March 19, Japan’s Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) commissioned JS Maya (DDG-179), the first of two Maya-class ships and the seventh Japanese ship equipped with the Aegis combat system. Equipped with the Aegis Baseline J7 system and Cooperative Engagement Capability, the Maya will be capable of engaging ballistic missiles with SM-6 and SM-3 Block IIA interceptors. Launched in 2018, the Maya is 170 meters long and displaces 8,200 tons.