On January 12, the Israeli Defense Ministry announced it had successfully tested an “upgraded and improved version” of the Iron Dome missile defense system. According to Israel’s Missile Defense Organization, the tests “simulated the future threats that the [Iron Dome] system may confront,” and validate the upgraded system prior to its entry into service. Introduced in 2011, the short-range Iron Dome system has reportedly downed over 2,400 projectiles to date.