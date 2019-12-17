India Tests BrahMos Missile

Published: December 17, 2019 | By

On December 17, India successfully test fired two variants of the BrahMos cruise missile near the Bay of Bengal. After testing a ground-launched missile, the Indian military tested an air-launched BrahMos variant, successfully meeting test parameters. The BrahMos missile is a supersonic cruise missile with a range of 300 km.

