On December 17, India successfully test fired two variants of the BrahMos cruise missile near the Bay of Bengal. After testing a ground-launched missile, the Indian military tested an air-launched BrahMos variant, successfully meeting test parameters. The BrahMos missile is a supersonic cruise missile with a range of 300 km.
India Tests BrahMos Missile
